LOS ANGELES — A man wearing only shorts and one sock climbed to the top of a soaring East Los Angeles church tower, set a fire at the base of a cross, then apparently tried to evade police by leaping from roof to roof of nearby buildings before he was taken into custody.
It was unclear what prompted the man to climb up scaffolding at St. Mary’s, a Roman Catholic church in Boyle Heights, on Wednesday night.
A witness told KCBS-TV the man threw his clothes off the top of the church.
News helicopters showed the man as he climbed up scaffolding to the top of the bell tower, which is more than 130 feet tall.
