LOS ANGELES — One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting during a drug deal outside a Los Angeles shopping center Saturday, police said.
Multiple suspects shot at each other during what police believe was a dispute during a narcotics deal in a parking lot at the Fallbrook Shopping Center in West Hills around 3:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said.
The deceased man was not immediately identified by police.
Three victims hit by gunfire were transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At least two of those may face charges after their release from medical care, Hamilton said.
Three suspects were in custody Saturday evening and investigators believe the shooting involved gang members, he said.
Mark Connole, 34, of Woodland Hills was booked at Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, police said in a statement Sunday.
Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Hamilton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.