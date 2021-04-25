LOS ANGELES — A man climbed and at times dangled from a crane at a Los Angeles construction site for three and a half hours Friday before being taken into custody.
The man was apparently experiencing a “behavioral emergency” when he climbed the approximately 150-foot-tall crane in East Hollywood around 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
A section of Hollywood Boulevard had to be shut down during the incident.
The man finally gave up to police and was lowered to the ground. He did not appear to have any injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.