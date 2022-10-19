LOS ANGELES — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted, Tuesday, of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago, but his father was acquitted of helping him conceal the crime.
Jurors unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder. A jury in a separate trial found his father, Ruben Flores, not guilty of charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact. The conflicting verdicts were read moments apart in the same courtroom.
Smart disappeared from California Polytechnic State University on the state’s scenic central coast over Memorial Day weekend, in 1996. Her remains have never been found. The father and son weren’t arrested, until 2021.
Prosecutors maintained the younger Flores, now 45, killed the 19-year-old during an attempted rape, on May 25, 1996, in his dorm room at Cal Poly, where both were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party where she became intoxicated.
His father, now 81, was accused of helping bury the slain student behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later digging up the remains and moving them.
Outside the courthouse, Ruben Flores maintained that his son is innocent and said that he feels badly that Smart’s family will never have a resolution.
“We don’t know what happened to their daughter,” he told reporters.
The elder Flores said the case was about feelings, not facts.
The son’s defense attorney, Robert Sanger, didn’t immediately respond to calls requesting comment on the verdict.
