MONTEREY, Calif. — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe rejected defense motions to toss out Paul Flores’ first-degree murder conviction, acquit him and order a new trial. She said Flores is “a cancer to society” and in addition to his prison term must register as a sex offender.

