LOS ANGELES — A man accused of killing a Los Angeles police officer during a traffic stop four decades ago has been convicted again in a retrial this week.

Jurors deliberated for two weeks before finding Kenneth Gay, 65, guilty of murdering Officer Paul Verna in 1983. Gay, who has been incarcerated roughly four decades already, will serve a life sentence because he was convicted of murder with special circumstances.

