LOS ANGELES — A 67-year-old man described by a prosecutor as a sexually motivated serial killer was convicted, Thursday, of murdering two women in the 1980s, including one in Burbank.
A downtown Los Angeles jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting Horace Van Vaultz Jr. of first-degree murder for the July 16, 1981, strangulation of Selena Keough, a 21-year-old mother who was killed in San Bernardino County and dumped under bushes in Montclair, and the June 9, 1986, asphyxiation of Mary Duggan, a 22-year-old Reseda resident whose body was found in the trunk of her car in an empty parking lot in Burbank.
Jurors also found true multiple special circumstance allegations, meaning Vaultz faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced, Sept. 19. The jury found true special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder during a rape involving both women and murder during sodomy involving Keough.
During the nearly monthlong trial, Vaultz denied any involvement in the killings.
Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman told jurors in her closing argument the killings were “sexually motivated homicides” that were “committed by the same serial killer between 1981 and 1986,” and she urged jurors to find Vaultz guilty of both killings.
The prosecutor said Vaultz has been “unable to explain any of the evidence tying him to the murders in this case,” including DNA evidence found on or in the bodies of each of the women, who were discovered either fully or partially nude.
She cited “a ton of evidence” that points “only to the defendant.”
“The defendant chose these victims,” Silverman said. “The defendant is sitting here because he’s a serial killer … a sexual predator.”
The deputy district attorney noted that DNA evidence was not available for testing when Vaultz was acquitted of the 1986 killing of 25-year-old Janna Rowe in Ventura County, noting that he cannot be retried for that crime but the jury can use it as “pattern evidence.”
