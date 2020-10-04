MOJAVE — A driver was killed Friday night by a Kern County sheriff’s deputy after charging him following a traffic stop.
The dead man, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was pulled over by a deputy near K Street and Mono Street. The two had a brief conversation before the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle. The driver fled on foot a short distance, then returned to the vehicle and reached inside. He then charged the deputy and was shot.
Medical aid responded to the scene, but the driver succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was located on the scene.
Three additional occupants in the vehicle — one adult female and two juveniles — were not injured, nor was the deputy. A firearm was located at the scene.This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
