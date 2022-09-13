REDWOOD CITY (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of using a samurai sword to fatally stab the mother of his child in front of bystanders on a Northern California street requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client during a court appearance, Monday.

Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was charged with murder in last week’s killing of Karina Castro, the 27-year-old mother of his one-year-old daughter in the city of San Carlos.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.