LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged, Wednesday, with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism.

Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities, Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.