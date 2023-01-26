LOS ANGELES — A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged, Wednesday, with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism.
Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities, Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
He was tentatively scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges, Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Dunn allegedly crashed the vehicles, on the afternoon of Jan. 15, according to the sheriff’s department.
Video of the incident circulated on social media.
Patricia Dunn told ABC7 the man in the video is her husband, who she was divorcing, and said she feared for her life.
