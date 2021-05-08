SAN FRANCISCO — The arraignment of a man who allegedly stabbed two older women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop was postponed Friday after he refused to leave his jail cell and appear in court.
Patrick Thompson’s arraignment on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse was postponed until Monday.
District Attorney Chesa Boudin asked that Thompson, 54, be held without bail, and Judge Brian Ferrall agreed.
Thompson, who has a history of mental illness, could face a potential life sentence if convicted.
San Francisco public defender Eric Fleischaker is representing Thompson and said the attack was not racially motivated and that his client has suffered mental health issues his entire adult life.
“We do know that Mr. Thompson was suffering from a mental health crisis and was psychiatrically hospitalized immediately after this incident,” Fleischaker said
Thompson thrived for nearly two years while on a rigorous, court-mandated mental health diversion program.
“Sadly, many life-saving social services have not been available during the COVID crisis, and the lack of consistent care led to this situation, which is tragic for all involved,” Fleischaker said.
Boudin, whose approach of stressing restorative justice over mass incarceration has come under fire, said he will prosecute the case himself, a move that the San Francisco Police Officers Association called a “political stunt.”
“The victims in this case and their families deserve the most experienced violent crime prosecutor in court today and not a criminal defense attorney with zero experience prosecuting any crime,” said Tony Montoya, president of the association, which opposed Boudin’s candidacy for district attorney,
A witness told KGO-TV that Thompson was carrying a large knife with knuckles on the handle and without warning attacked the women Tuesday as they waited for a bus on Market Street.
“The knife punctured one victim’s lungs, requiring extensive surgery,” the district attorney’s office said. “A knife had to be removed from another victim at the hospital.”
Authorities initially said the women were 65 and 84 years old and didn’t immediately identify them. But a family member said the elder victim was 85-year-old Chui Fong Eng.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.