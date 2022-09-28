SANTA ANA (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said, Tuesday.
Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said Young posted videos of himself pepper spraying and harassing women online and declared himself a so-called “incel,” a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibates and express rage against women.
Young was suspected of confronting female victims outside bars in Costa Mesa and assaulting several people in attacks, between November 2021 and April, of this year, according to police.
“These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
Young was arrested in San Mateo County and returned to Orange County, where he appeared in court, on Monday. He is held in lieu of $500,000 bail and his arraignment was delayed, to Oct. 10.
A message seeking comment was left at the public defender’s office.
(1) comment
“These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women......THAT ARE DEMOCRATS...if the women are Republicans.... then there is no problem. Because that's how the Political Trash in Cali rolls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.