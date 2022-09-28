SANTA ANA (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said, Tuesday.

Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

“These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women......THAT ARE DEMOCRATS...if the women are Republicans.... then there is no problem. Because that's how the Political Trash in Cali rolls.

