OAKLAND — A Washington man was charged with wire fraud for allegedly setting up a false crowd-funding account to raise money for the funeral of a federal security guard who was shot to death in May amid protests against police brutality, authorities said.
Dominic Deandre Gregory, 27, allegedly created a GoFundMe campaign saying he was related to Patrick Underwood, a federal protective service officer who was fatally shot inside a security booth outside a federal building, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
