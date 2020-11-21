CALIFORNIA CITY — A California City man is being charged with the death of a two-year-old in a car crash last week.
Devon Devere Dorsey, 26, faces one felony count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death and one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked.
Dorsey was allegedly driving under the influence with a woman and her two children when he struck a dirt embankment east of Palmdale near Avenue P and 240th Street East.
The woman was injured, but two-year-old Michael Bonner died of his injuries, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Dorsey, who pleaded not guilty Thursday, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 9. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of more than 13 years in state prison. His bail is set at $2 million.
