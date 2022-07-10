PORTLAND, Ore. — Police rearrested an Oregon man accused of attacking a California father and five-year-old daughter this week after he failed to show up in court and officials said they’re now investigating an alleged previous bias attack by the same man.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office told KPTV, on Friday, that they’re investigating accusations involving Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, in an attack, on April 17, months before authorities say he punched the father and daughter July 2 while making comments about their Japanese descent.
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed officers responded to an alleged racially motivated attack April 17, but haven’t confirmed a connection with Kesterson.
Kesterson failed to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Wednesday, for a pre-trial detention hearing, police said. Officers arrested him that afternoon and he was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He’s being held without bail, according to jail records.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office filed seven charges against Kesterson on Tuesday in the July attack. Kesterson pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime, harassment, assault, second-degree attempted assault and third-degree attempted assault.
Kesterson was initially arrested, July 2, shortly after the reported assault at the Eastbank Esplanade.
According to court records, a man was bicycling with family members when Kesterson approached, made comments about their Japanese descent and then punched the father “multiple times on the back left side of his head.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.