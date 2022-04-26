BOSTON (AP) — A California man’s online threats of violence against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster Inc. over updated gender definitions have landed him in a Massachusetts federal court.
Merriam-Webster closed its main office in Springfield, Massachusetts, and another in New York City for five business days, last year, in response to comments from Jeremy David Hanson, prosecutors said. An email seeking comment was left, Monday, with a Merriam-Webster spokesperson.
Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California also allegedly made anti-LGBTQ threats to other organizations.
Hanson was charged, last week, with interstate communication of threats to commit violence, according to statement from the US attorney’s office in Boston. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday, in Springfield.
Prosecutors say Hanson threatened a shooting and bombing at the publisher, however the affidavit did not specify whether any weapons or explosives were found during the investigation.
If convicted, Hanson faces up to five years in prison.
In an interview with the FBI, on Oct. 27, Hanson said he has obsessive-compulsive disorder, Asperger’s syndrome, anxiety and depression, and struggles with impulse control. He said he understands the threatening remarks he makes online are illegal, but is unable to control himself. His mother said in an interview with the FBI, in May 2021, that he had no access to weapons.
