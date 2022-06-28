ONTARIO (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested after stealing food while carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at an Ontario pizza restaurant.
Police in Ontario, said in a statement that officers received a call, Sunday, about a man at a Little Caesars location displaying a firearm in the waistband of his pants.
Once officers arrived at the restaurant, the man went outside with stolen food and a large rifle seen under his shirt, the statement said.
He was found carrying an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, the police statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.