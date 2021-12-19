LANCASTER — An armed man in a 10-hour standoff with deputies was taken into custody, early Saturday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the incident in the 44100 block of 31st Street West in Lancaster, north of Antelope Valley College, just after 3 p.m., Friday.
Special Enforcement Bureau and a Crisis Negotiation Team were called in, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
The man was eventually taken into custody without further incident shortly after 1:30 a.m., Saturday.
No one was injured.
The barricaded man was armed and had fired rounds from inside his residence, according to Special Enforcement Bureau tweet announcing the end of the standoff.
No details on the man’s identity or the arrest charges were available, Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.