PALMDALE — A man was assaulted, early Friday, and his alleged assailant is still at large.
The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
Deputies responded and interviewed the victim, who identified his assailant as Jesus Manuel Loya, a local man.
Video from the scene showed the victim bleeding from the head and talking with deputies and paramedics before being put into an ambulance.
The suspect has not been detained, according to authorities.
