RIDGECREST — A routine traffic stop ended with one man being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons violations.
At 10:15 p.m., Thursday, a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Ridgecrest Substation stopped a vehicle at the intersection of North Brown Road and Inyokern Road, for a traffic violation.
Charles Holmes, the driver of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, during the stop. As a result, he was arrested.
Deputies searched Holmes’s vehicle and found an SKS-style rifle, a hand grenade, several high-capacity magazines and body armor. It was also discovered that Holmes was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing the hand grenade, ammunition, body armor and firearms.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the incident and seized, then disposed of the hand grenade.
Holmes was booked into the Mojave Jail on narcotics violations, multiple weapons violations and other violations.
