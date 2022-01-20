LOS ANGELES — Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man, Wednesday, in connection with the slaying of a woman while she worked at a Los Angeles furniture store last week.
Shawn Laval Smith was taken into custody shortly before noon, Wednesday, in Pasadena, according to a Twitter post by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Investigators offered a $250,000 reward during a news conference, Tuesday, for information leading to Smith’s identity, arrest and conviction in the fatal stabbing of Brianna Kupfer, 24.
Authorities were able to identify Smith, a transient who has been seen in several Southern California cities along with San Diego and San Francisco, hours after the news conference.
A customer found Kupfer dead on the floor, Thursday afternoon, at the store in Hancock Park.
“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store,” police said. “The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door.”
Kupfer’s killing came on the same day as an unrelated homicide — also allegedly perpetrated by an unhoused person — at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop.
Sandra Shells, a 70-year-old nurse, was on her way to work at LA County-USC Medical Center.
The suspect struck Shells in the face, police said. She fell backward and hit her head on the ground. She died, Sunday, at a hospital.
Kerry Bell, 48, was charged with murder in Shells’ death.
