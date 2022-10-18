STOCKTON — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said, Monday.
Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday, after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.
In January 1999, Brownlee was sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole, in August 1999, after serving seven months.
Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County, in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole, in May 2003, and was discharged from parole three years later.
Public records from San Joaquin County show Brownlee has two traffic violations, in 2021 and 2022, along with a felony, in 2017, and a DUI, in 2009, KCRA-TV reported.
San Joaquin County prosecutors worked, Monday, with the Stockton Police Department to review the evidence and expect to file charges, today, said Elisa Bubak, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County prosecutor’s office.
It was not immediately known if Brownlee has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Police said after Brownlee’s arrest that he was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck and a handgun, and “was out hunting” for another possible victim when he was arrested while driving around the Central Valley city, where five men were ambushed and shot to death, between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four were walking, and one was in a parked car.
Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles away in Oakland, in April 2021, and wounding a woman in Stockton, a week later.
Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the crimes. A police photo showed the black and gray weapon allegedly carried by the suspect. It appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun containing some nonmetallic materials.
At Saturday’s news conference, a moment of silence was held for the victims.
