STOCKTON — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said, Monday.

Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday, after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.

