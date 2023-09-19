PALMDALE — Thirty-six hours. That’s how long it took Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives to arrest the suspect accused of fatally shooting Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday evening.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced that Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, of Palmdale, was taken into custody early Monday after an hours-long standoff at his Palmdale home.
“Although we are extremely confident that we have the right person in custody, I am still asking people to come forward and give us any piece of information that they believe they have,” Luna said at a Monday morning press conference outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. “Why? Because the arrest is only one part of this; we have to get this individual prosecuted now to the full extent of the law. We need the public’s continued help and support in doing that.”
Deputy Clinkunbroomer, 30, was ambushed as he sat, in uniform, in his patrol vehicle about 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q. A good Samaritan discovered him unconscious in his vehicle and promptly alerted Palmdale station personnel, authorities said. Clinkunbroomer, a field training officer, was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he died.
The department on Sunday asked for the public’s assistance finding the vehicle believed used in the shooting, a dark-colored 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla. They also announced a $250,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
It was after Sunday’s press conference that community members came forward with information that led homicide detectives to identity the suspect and the vehicle used in the murder of Clinkunbroomer, Luna said.
“Thirty-six hours after the murder of our deputy, the men and women of our department arrested him early this morning,” he said.
Deputies surrounded the residence and called out the occupants. Family members eventually exited the house, but Salazar refused to come out and barricaded himself inside for several hours. Deputies from the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau were at the house for several hours trying to deescalate the situation using different techniques, including hostage negotiators.
“Eventually, they deployed chemical agents and the suspect ultimately surrendered,” Luna said.
Luna added he was proud of the department “after significant tragedy that we’ve shared with all of you.”
“Because those special enforcement deputies took the time to try to deescalate this and take this individual peacefully into custody when they knew that our deputy was not afforded the same opportunity,” Luna said. “He never gave our deputy a chance. But yet our men and women gave this individual a chance to take him into custody peacefully.”
Investigators recovered numerous firearms, along with the Toyota Corolla pictured in the flyer distributed Sunday night. Luna declined to say which type of weapons were recovered.
“I want to stress that our investigators are still actively working this case,” he said. “There’s more information that we probably don’t know at this time. Every piece of evidence, everything we have, will be analyzed.’’
He added no other suspects are believed involved in the shooting. Salazar is being held without bail in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He is due to appear Wednesday at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.
Sheriff’s department homicide investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for their filing consideration, Luna said.
The sheriff talked with District Attorney George Gascón on Monday.
“He assures me that they will aggressively pursue this case based on the factors that you know of today,” Luna said.
Investigators do not have a motive yet for the killing.
“At the end of the day, (Clinkunbroomer) was in a marked black and white right here in front of the station and he was murdered, ambushed, by a coward,” he said.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger also spoke at the press conference, where she commended the sheriff’s department homicide detectives, the Special Enforcement Bureau and those deputies who sacrifice each and every day so that people can be safe in their communities.
“Ryan’s loved ones and the community at large demand and now deserve answers,” Barger said.
She added she wanted Clinkunbroomer’s killer to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and “will not rest” until he is.
“This is an attack on public safety, an attack on law-abiding residents of Los Angeles County who believe in and support law and order,” Barger said. “We must send a clear message that our LA community is united against and we will not stand for this.”
Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt also talked to the media.
“God bless the men and women of the LASD who brought this situation to such a quick conclusion,” she said. “There’s still a lot more to be done; these things take time because they have to be done and they have to be done right.”
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs announced Monday that those wishing to donate to assist the slain deputy’s family can send funds to the website www.alads.org/donate.
“Our men and women are our greatest asset and they showed I think out here over the last couple of days,” ALADS President Richard Pippin said.
Luna also read a statement from Clinkunbroomer’s family, who have asked for privacy.
“Our son Ryan was a dedicated hard working deputy sheriff who enjoyed working at the Palmdale station,” the statement said. “He was proud to work along the side of his partners that he considered brothers and sisters as he sacrificed daily to better the community that he served. Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. Ryan was recently engaged to the love of his life. As our first born son, Ryan will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the sheriff’s department as a whole. Please keep Ryan’s family, friends and colleagues in your prayers and respect everyone’s privacy during our time of mourning.’’
