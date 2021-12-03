BEVERLY HILLS — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant, police said, Thursday.
Aariel Maynor is on parole and was taken into custody, early Wednesday, by Los Angeles police at a separate residence after a burglary there, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.
Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at that home that was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot with the gun, police said, and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.
Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects in the Avant case, and Stainbrook said there are no outstanding threats to public safety.
Police have not yet determined Maynor’s motive or whether he targeted the Avant home or it was a random attack. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
Maynor has previous felony convictions for assault, robbery and grand theft.
Police were called to the Avants’ home, early Wednesday, after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Clarence Avant and a security guard at their home were not hurt during the shooting.
Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting, police said.
An hour later, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a home in the Hollywood Hills — about seven miles from the Avant residence — for a reported shooting. They found Maynor there, as well as evidence of a burglary at that home, and took him into custody.
At some point that night, an “astute watch commander” in the LAPD’s Hollywood Division “put two and two together” and reached out to Beverly Hills investigators, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow.
Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Grammy-winning executive Clarence Avant is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.
