PALMDALE — A man recently released from prison was arrested, Tuesday, when he grabbed an eight-year-old boy who was walking home from school, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Stefohn Harris, 31, was arrested on kidnapping charges, Palmdale Station Deputy Ronald Sneed said.
Deputies were called shortly, after 2:30 p.m., after family members reported the boy had been grabbed by a man staying at a neighbor’s house, Sneed said.
The boy had been walking home from the bus stop after school with his cousin in the 200 block of East Avenue P-1, when a man in the front of his neighbor’s house grabbed him, put him over his shoulder and started to walk away with him, Sneed said.
“The boy started to kick and scream, and his little cousin was running behind him telling (Harris) to put him down,” he said.
Harris did put the boy down, then ran back into his garage.
The boy’s family saw the incident through their window and called sheriff’s deputies, who set up a perimeter around the house where Harris ran.
Deputies called him, and he appeared and was positively identified by the boy and other witnesses, Sneed said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Harris had been released from prison, the previous night, and was staying at his mother’s house, which was next door to the boy’s family, Sneed said.
Harris had been in prison after being convicted of rape, Sneed said.
