THOUSAND OAKS — A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with attacks on homeless people in Southern California, police said.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated at least three attacks dating back to mid-June, according to officials.
In one incident someone threw a rock at the head of a sleeping victim in Thousand Oaks. In another, a victim was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as the suspect drove away from the scene, the Ventura County Star reported.
