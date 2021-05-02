ANAHEIM — Police arrested a 64-year-old man this week in connection with a 1980 cold case where a woman was found dead in her Anaheim apartment, officials said Friday.
Andre William Lepere was arrested Wednesday in New Mexico on suspicion of the murder of 79-year-old Viola Hagenkord, police said.
A neighbor discovered Hagenkord’s body on Feb. 18, 1980, after entering the elderly woman’s apartment because she hadn’t been seen for two days, police said.
