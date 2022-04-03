BOSTON — A California man is facing charges he made threatening calls to Tufts University, prompting a manhunt and lockdown last year, according to federal prosecutors.
Sammy Sultan, 48, was arrested at his home in Hayward, on Thursday, and will make an initial appearance in federal court in northern California, on Friday, US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office said.
He’s expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date to face a charge of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.
