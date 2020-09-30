TEHACHAPI — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting at another motorist in what was described as a road rage incident.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 4:20 p.m., in the area of Jameson Road and Highway 58, where they met with a victim who claimed he’d been shot at while driving. The victim said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident that occurred while he was driving westbound on Highway 58, near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road in Tehachapi.
The victim claimed a Black male adult pointed a handgun at him while driving and fired a shot, striking the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was described as a black Kia Optima and was last seen continuing westbound on Highway 58, with a female passenger.
After speaking with the victim, deputies searched the area and located the Kia at the Chevron gas station on General Beale Road, near Highway 58. They conducted a high-risk stop and detained the male driver and the female passenger. Their juvenile son as also a passenger.
An in-field show-up was conducted and the victim identified the driver as the man who shot at him. Deputies found a loaded handgun on the suspect that matched the description given by the victim. It was discovered that the weapon’s serial number had been removed.
The alleged shooter was identified as 39-year-old Eddy Jerrelle Perez of San Pablo, Calif. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility for shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, felony child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.
The passenger was released at the scene with her child.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
