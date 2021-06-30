PALMDALE — Hours after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station put out a bulletin revealing the identity of a man being sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run, he was arrested.
Jamaal Tyree Madden, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a collision that occurred on June 9 on Rancho Vista Boulevard, that killed two people.
Department’s with Palmdale Station were searching for Madden, who is suspected of driving the Dodge Challenger that slammed into the back of a Toyota Corolla carrying two people, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a light pole and rolled over, becoming fully engulfed in flames. The male driver was ejected and the female passenger was trapped inside.
The Dodge was traveling at over 100 mph when it collided with the Corolla, according to the bulletin released Tuesday afternoon.
Madden abandoned the car and left the scene in another vehicle described by witnesses a dark blue Infiniti.
A man who said he was the father of the woman who died in the crash identified her to CBS2 as Spechelle Pope, a young mother of four children. He said Pope was a passenger in a ride-hailing vehicle, on her way to get groceries.
