PALMDALE — A man is in custody for allegedly starting a fire, early Saturday, at a church in Palmdale.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R, Lt. Martinez told City News Service.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the fire and determined that a piano in the church had been set on fire.
The blaze was quickly extinguished and deputies arrested a man at the scene for allegedly breaking into the church and starting the fire.
Video from the scene showed broken glass at the church’s front door and soot from the fire at the charred remains of the blaze.
