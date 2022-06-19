SAN JOSE — A transportation worker was arrested, Friday, for allegedly threatening gun violence at a San Jose rail yard, authorities said.
Deputies were called to the Chaboya Division bus yard of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, shortly before 8 a.m., by a report that the man had made a threat while other workers were there, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. His name and other details weren’t immediately released.
“VTA has zero tolerance for this type of threatening behavior and will continue to treat any similar incident with an urgent response,” the agency said in a statement, adding that trauma counselors were sent to the yard.
