PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — A San Francisco Bay Area man has been arrested after police found an incendiary device and bomb-making materials in his apartment, authorities said.
The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, came under police scrutiny after detectives police connected him to a string of vandalisms that happened in the Contra Costa County cities of Pleasant Hill and Clayton.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for his home in Pleasant Hill after learning he had purchased bomb-making materials, the city’s police Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.
