WEST HOLLYWOOD — A man seen carrying an unconscious woman into a white van and driving away has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.
The woman had just left a bar in West Hollywood when witnesses saw a man with gray hair carry her into a Dodge Ram around 2 a.m. Friday, said sheriff’s Lt. Jose Aguirre.
As the van pulled away, a witness flagged down a passing sheriff’s patrol car and reported what he had seen, according to the Los Angeles Times.
When the patrol car began following the Dodge, the driver parked the van and walked away, officials said.
