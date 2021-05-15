PALMDALE — A man was arrested early Friday after a deputy-involved shooting in which the suspect was not hit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place just before 5 p.m. Thursday at 37800 20th St., sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz said.
The suspect was arrested about 12:20 a.m., the sheriff’s department reported.
The department did not release any information regarding what led to the incident or where the suspect was arrested.
The suspect’s name was not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.