PALMDALE — A man was in custody, Friday, the day after he allegedly stabbed a man and woman to death in the parking lot of the Kohl’s department store in Palmdale.
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West shortly before noon, Thursday, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he also was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials reported, Thursday. Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Sheriff’s homicide investigators learned the suspect and two victims were parked in the parking lot of the location and appeared to live in their vehicles.
“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement released on Friday morning. “The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims.”
The male adult suspect has been arrested. The murder weapon remains outstanding. No additional information is being released yet.
