PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A man on probation for elder abuse was arrested in central California after sheriff’s deputies found the body of his father in an SUV, authorities said.
Giovani Abujalil, 32, was arrested, Thursday, in Porterville on suspicion of murder, a week after he was released from prison after serving time for a 2019 elder abuse conviction, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, Friday.
A homeowner called deputies to report a man was acting erratically and asking for money to buy gasoline, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputies found Abujalil sitting in an SUV. The body of his father, 75-year-old Julio Abujalil, was in the back seat, authorities said.
The older man had “obvious signs of trauma.”
