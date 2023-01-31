LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists’ vehicles with a pipe was arrested over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said, Monday.
Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested, Sunday, by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed, on Jan. 11, while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the CHP said.
“The assaults were captured on a dashcam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,” the CHP said. The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.
Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.
Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.
