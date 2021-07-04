EL CAJON — A man was arrested after authorities found more than 100 rifles and other weapons, including “ghost guns,” and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home, police announced Friday.
John Fencl, 60, was arrested Monday at his El Cajon home, according to a police statement.
Fencl, who was on probation and barred from having a gun, was arrested in April after police who stopped his car found he was carrying a loaded ghost gun, police said.
Ghost guns are self-assembled weapons purchased as parts or in kits and lack serial numbers, making them more difficult to track.
Fencl was released on bail but on Monday police who suspected he might have more weapons returned to his home to conduct a probation check, police said.
They found an arsenal that included rifles, assault rifles, shotguns and at least eight ghost guns.
