LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station previously sent out a bulletin asking for the public’s help in identifying a male who’s accused of assaulting a victim in a business back in October.
The man has still not been identified and detectives are still seeking information on his identity.
The male was accompanied by a woman (also pictured) at the time of the alleged assault. Anyone with information regarding the incident, identity or whereabouts of the two individuals pictured, is asked to call Det. DeLaCruz at 661-948-8466.
