CHP pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers pursue a stolen CHP patrol car Tuesday afternoon from Santa Clarita to the Antelope Valley. The suspect was arrested after allegedly jumping from the car, sustaining injuries that required medical attention.

 Screenshot from ABC7’s Skymap 7

LANCASTER —  A man allegedly stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle Tuesday and led officers on a chase that ended when he jumped from the speeding cruiser on the Valley’s west side, suffering fatal injuries.

According to the CHP, at around 11:40 a.m Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a red Toyota Corolla being driven recklessly on the northbound Golden State Freeway. The driver subsequently crashed the vehicle on the freeway just north of State Route 126, according to a statement from the CHP.

