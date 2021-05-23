BALDWIN PARK, Calif. — Southern California police shot and wounded a man who pulled a gun during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Baldwin Park Police Department officers stopped a vehicle after 9 p.m., Friday when a passenger got out and pointed a handgun at the officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a brief statement early Saturday.
The man was struck several times in the torso and was hospitalized in stable condition. He was only identified as being in his 20s.
