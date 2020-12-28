LANCASTER — An 82-year-old COVID-19 patient at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster who was killed when he was struck with an oxygen tank while praying was publicly identified Sunday.
David Hernandez-Garcia was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office.
Jesse Martinez, 37, is set to be arraigned today at the Lancaster courthouse on one count each of murder and elder or dependent adult abuse resulting in death, along with a hate crime allegation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He could face up to 28 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.
The attack occurred about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 17, according to the sheriff’s department, which reported the two men did not know each other prior to being admitted to the hospital.
“(The victim) was housed in a two-person room inside the hospital with the suspect, who was also there receiving treatment,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “The suspect became upset when the victim started to pray. He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank.”
Martinez was arrested the day of the attack and has remained behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show.
(0) comments
