OKLAHOMA CITY — A Los Angeles man was indicted in Oklahoma on federal charges he disrupted a flight from Arlington, Virginia, to Los Angeles in December, forcing it to divert to Oklahoma City.
Ariel James Pennington, 45, is charged with interfering with a flight attendant and assaulting a federal air marshal, according to court records. Pennington pleaded not guilty during a Wednesday court appearance.
