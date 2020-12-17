LAKE ISABELLA — Kern Valley Substation deputies responded at approximately 8:44 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the area of Elk Street and Park Way in Bodfish, near Lake Isabella, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 57-year-old female victim who stated Phillip Martinez assaulted her with a metal pipe. The victim sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a Kern County hospital for treatment. The victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.
Martinez is 37, stands five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He fled the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival, and his whereabouts are unknown.
A felony warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury and criminal threats. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
