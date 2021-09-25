LANCASTER — Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff Station shot and killed a man who reportedly aimed a gun at deputies and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter overhead, on Thursday, officials reported.
The incident began when deputies were called at approximately 4:10 p.m. to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, 45045 Fifth St. East, regarding a white man brandishing a gun in the park, pointing it at passing vehicles and park visitors, officials reported.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was also called to the scene, and saw the man getting into a white vehicle and leave the park. The helicopter followed as the pursuit headed north.
The suspect’s vehicle turned west on Avenue B, turning into a dirt parking lot at Avenue B and Sierra Highway, officials reported.
Deputies approached the man in the vehicle using an armored rescue vehicle. As they approached, the man reportedly pointed the gun at the helicopter overhead and the deputies in the armored vehicle.
He was then shot by deputies, shortly before 5 p.m.
He was treated at the scene for injuries, then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials reported.
No deputies or other civilians were injured in the incident, and a handgun belonging to the suspect was found at the scene, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
This is the second deputy-involved shooting involving deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff Station in as many days.
On Wednesday night, Lancaster Station deputies shot and wounded a man suspected of making criminal threats and allegedly pointing a rifle at deputies when confronted.
The shooting, in the 500 block of West Avenue J-12, occurred after the man had barricaded himself in a vehicle. After about 90 minutes of negotiations, he allegedly pointed the rifle at deputies and was shot.
The injured man was listed in critical condition as of Thursday morning.
