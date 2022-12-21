LOS ANGELES — A Texas man was charged, Tuesday, with felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation for allegedly defacing a large menorah in Beverly Hills — including carving a Nazi symbol into the menorah’s base — on the first night of Hanukkah.
No immediate update was available on Tuesday’s scheduled arraignment for Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas.
“The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country, in recent weeks,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, Tuesday, in announcing the charges against King.
King was arrested Sunday night, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department, which is still investigating the case. He was being held on $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police went to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road at about 8 p.m., Sunday, on “a report of a suspect defacing a menorah on private property …” Trejo said in a statement.
“The suspect was located with the assistance of the police department’s Real Time Watch Center … after surveillance video depicted him throwing objects at a menorah,” Trejo said. “The initial investigation revealed that King carved Nazi symbols into the base of the menorah.”
The incident is the latest in a string of recent antisemitic episodes in the Los Angeles area.
