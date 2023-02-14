BAKERSFIELD — A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at cars near two Southern California highways over the weekend, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday following reports that a man was pointing a handgun at pedestrians and firing at vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 119 in Kern County.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not immediately identify a possible motive.
One person received a minor, unspecified injury and did not seek medical attention, the statement said.
The suspect, who was not named, also shot into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.