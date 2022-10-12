SANTA ANA — A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across the Southland was ordered to stand trial, Monday, for four heists.
Jason Lamont Payne is charged with four felony counts of robbery, with sentencing enhancements for a gun used in the commission of the robberies.
Co-defendant Malik Donyae Patt is not due in court again until Jan. 20. The two will be tried separately.
New details of the deadly holdups, which included a string of July 11 robberies at 7-Eleven stores, emerged in Payne’s preliminary hearing.
Santa Ana detective Gus Moroyoqui said Payne repeatedly denied involvement or knowledge of the robberies and shootings, while Patt insisted that he acted alone, the detective testified.
Payne, who previously worked for Door Dash, operated a delivery service and would have Patt drive him around because Payne had a significant marijuana habit, according to the testimony. Payne would deliver catered food, flowers and medication, among other goods, the detective said.
The two drove around in a black BMW that Payne’s mother co-signed for on the loan. Payne said the only time Patt drove it alone was when he borrowed it, on July 6.
Payne told Moroyoqui and his partner in about 90 minutes of questioning that he was often “sleepy” as Patt drove them around for delivery jobs.
One time when Payne woke up to see Patt had left him alone, Payne asked Patt when he returned to the BMW what he was doing, Patt said he was “getting money,” Moroyoqui testified.
Payne told the detectives he understood that meant Patt had pulled a robbery, Moroyoqui testified. But Payne insisted he knew nothing about the shootings and that he would not tolerate it, the detective testified.
Investigators questioned Patt for about three hours, Moroyoqui testified.
Patt told the detectives to “keep my uncle out of it,” Moroyoqui said, referring to Patt’s affectionate term for Payne, though the two are not related.
“He didn’t have anything to do with it,” Patt allegedly told the detectives, Moroyoqui testified.
“The dude doesn’t condone (expletive) like that,” Patt allegedly told the detectives, Moroyoqui testified.
Under questioning from Payne’s attorney, Tracy Lesage, Moroyoqui acknowledged that Patt said, “It’s all me” during questioning.
