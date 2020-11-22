OAKLAND — A man charged with raping two women in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1997 has died after shooting himself with a nail gun, and the case will be dismissed, prosecutors announced Friday.
Gregory Paul Vien of Livermore had been arrested a year ago after DNA evidence linked him to the Alameda County attacks. But a court ordered his release from jail in April because of COVID-19 concerns, the county district attorney’s office said.
After both alleged victims testified at Vien’s preliminary hearing on Nov. 12, Vien shot himself several times with a nail gun and he died from his injuries on Thursday, the DA’s office said in a statement.
